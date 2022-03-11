Amitabh Bachchan responds as viewer compares him to other actors: ‘All artists are equal, don’t give comparisons’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has received a lot of appreciation and acclaim from critics and audiences. The film, written and directed by Nagraj Manjule, otherwise known for Sairat, is based on the fascinating story of Vijay Barse, who founded the NGO called Slum Soccer and rehabilitated streets kids by turning them away from drugs and crime and turning them into football players.

Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru also star in major roles.

On social media, Big B has been getting a flurry of posts in his praise and he has even responded to many of them. One fan wrote that nothing has changed in the last 53 years (since Amitabh’s film debut in 1969), and Amitabh remains the most lovable of actors.

Amitabh responded (rough translation from Hindi), “Brother, my body can do only so much. Your love, affection, and courage helps this old vehicle run.”

In another tweet, a fan said a man at 80 (Amitabh will turn 80 in October this year) is delivering high quality cinema, which is much better than younger actors in their prime. And the best part, the fan added, is that Jhund is a clean, family film with a “concrete” message.

हाहाहा अरे भाई साहेब, शरीर अब इतना नहीं कर सकता , स्नेह प्यार और आप सब का साहस, गाड़ी को चलाने योग्य बना देता है 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/16ng0qvDOI — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 10, 2022

Amitabh said, “Humbled and embarrassed by the comparison .. all artists are equal .. please do not give comparisons 🌹❤️.”

In another post, in which he was responding to the high IMDb ratings of Jhund, the legendary actor said, “The ratings continue to grow .. grateful to all the viewers and their love for the film.”

Jhund is earning praise from celebrities as well. Aamir Khan had said in a video shared by T-series, “What a film! My god, bohot hi behatareen film thi! (It was a brilliant film!).”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a mixed review. “This motley bunch, all cocky and heartbreakingly worldly-wise despite their youth, is the best part of this film, which makes us work hard for its sweet spots over its infernally long three-hour runtime: you are in danger of falling out of the movie even before you’ve properly got into it. Some of the kids have mothers who work as domestic help in big houses, leaving them to their own devices — picking rags, collecting waste. What’s nice about their portrayal is that even though they have such tough lives, they are not begging for sympathy. All they want is a chance at a better future, and Borade is a perfect beacon,” she wrote.