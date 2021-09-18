Amitabh Bachchan replies to fan who asked him about endorsing paan masala: ‘What’s the difference between you, these sell-outs?’

Amitabh Bachchan has responded to a person, identified as his ‘top fan’ on Facebook, who questioned the actor about signing an endorsement deal for a paan masala brand. Amitabh endorses the brand along with Ranveer Singh. Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan also promote another brand of paan masala.

Addressing Bachchan, the man wrote, “प्रणाम सर सिर्फ एक बात ही पूछनी है,, आपसे क्या जरूरत है, आपको भी कमला पसन्द पान मसाले का विज्ञापन करना पड़ा,,फिर क्या फर्क है आपमे और इन टटपुँजियो में (Why did you need to do pan masala ad? Sir, you are an idol for crores of people. If you do such ads, what is the difference between you and these sell-outs?).” Many people spoke about this on the actor’s timeline, commenting that he was sending the wrong message to the country by doing such ads.

The actor wrote, ” Vijay Kalla मान्यवर, क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ, किसी भी व्यवसाय में यदि किसी का भला हो रहा है, तो ये नहीं सोचना चाहिए कि हम उसके साथ क्यूँ जुड़ रहे हैं ! हाँ, यदि व्यवसाय है तो उसमें हमें भी अपने व्यवसाय के बारे में सोचना पड़ता है । अब आपको ये लग रहा है की मुझे ये नहीं करना चाहिए था, लेकिन इसको करने से, हाँ मुझे भी धनराशि मिलती है, लेकिन हमारे उद्योग में जो बहुत से लोग काम कर रहे hain (Sir, I ask for your forgiveness. If someone is doing well in their business, we should not wonder why we are joining them. If there is a business, we also have to think of our business. You feel I should not have done this, I was also paid for it but there are many people working in our profession).”

Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.