Amitabh Bachchan shares photo of mile-long queue for tickets of Don: ‘Had 5 blockbusters in 1978’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has remembered the days when he ruled the Hindi film industry. On Instagram, he shared a 1978 black-and-white photo depicting long queues of people waiting to buy tickets to catch his action thriller Don in theatres.

In the caption, Amitabh wrote that queues were a mile long in some cases. And not only Don, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh also released in the same year. Incredibly, all five movies were blockbusters. There was a tinge of nostalgia in Amitabh’s words when he said that some of these movies were in theatres for more than 50 weeks and what days they were.

The full caption reads, “Advance booking of my film DON .. ! And they said .. THEY .. that the queues were a mile long 🥺 …. released in 1978 .. 44 years !! 🥺 AND these also released same year :DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh .. 5 Blockbusters in one year !! 🥺 .. some of them ran more than 50 weeks ..Kya din the wo bhi !!”

Affectionately known as Big B, Amitabh indeed was the Shahenshah of Hindi cinema in the 1970s. He established an ‘angry young man’ image through his movies like Zanjeer. In those fraught times when Indians were disillusioned with an apathetic state, the image worked wonders for Amitabh.

Movies that he did in 1970s and 1980s have made sure even as he is on the verge of being an octogenarian, he is still one of the best known names in the entire Indian film industry.

Amitabh will next be seen in epic fantasy drama Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra is third directorial by Ayan Mukerji and the first project of Ranbir and Alia together. The film is touted as a trilogy. Its first part will release on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.