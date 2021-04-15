Amitabh Bachchan remembers the 1970s: ‘When films did 50 weeks and 100 weeks’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan opened up about the new restrictions that have been put in place in Maharashtra in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. He said, “…the Lockdown from 8 pm today for the next 15 days .. all work stopped .. schedules shall be greatly affected, but shall prevail eventually .. but what of those that work daily .. some provisions made by production .. but ..”

To contain the surge in the coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced on Tuesday a curfew-like restrictions on the movement of people in the state from 8 pm on April 14 to May 1.

All establishments, public spaces, activities and services will remain closed, except for essential services that will remain open between 7 am and 8 pm on working days.

Amitabh went on to say, “The World gives time to think reassess reconstruct refurbish resolve remind of the next and the days that shall follow.. we shall of course , but then the routine of the days in operation have affected the thought and mind .. a reset is designed, as is in the mechanics of the communication ‘yantra’s’ of the modern age .. when in non function m ode .. reset .. and it all comes back .. mostly .. reboot .. pull out the plug , remove the power and plug again and ‘mostly’ it starts its function again .. asking at times with utter politeness to ‘wait’ .. manners in place as the protocol .. sweet of them .. the manufacturers .. thoughtful and considerate.”

Amitabh added, “and the unit breaks early .. to meet again after the break of 15 .. there is no alarm .. just a disciplined obedience .. but done .. when did we find an entire universe follow the same discipline .. wash distance mask .. .. time to readjust .. time to live with Babuji .. time to be in prayer for the suffering .. time to ponder .. observe and imbibe .. make the time fruitful .. but disciplined .. .. AND .. be able in command to do for the ‘other’ .. their needs and their wants.”

Amitabh also recalled the 1970s, when only 6-7 movies used to be released per year and ran for 50-100 weeks. He also discussed how OTT services have changed the game.

He shared a retro photo on his Twitter handle and another on Instagram. Big B captioned the Instagram post, “The 1970’ S .. and the years when films did 50 weeks and 100 weeks .. and 6-7 Of them being released in the same year .. DON , KASME VAADE, TRISHUL, MUQADDAR KA SIKANDAR, GANGA KI SAUGANDH etc and all doing more than 50 weeks .. now OTT millions make success graphs.”