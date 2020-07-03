Amitabh Bachchan remembers Saroj Khan: You gave us rhythm, style and grace of movement

Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional note for Saroj Khan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional note for Saroj Khan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional Instagram note in the memory of ace choreographer Saroj Khan. He credited her with giving the film industry, “rhythm, style, grace of movement and the art of converting the lyrics in a song to meaning in dance.”

Bachchan then proceeded to recount the best compliment he ever received from the choreographer. She heaped praise on his dancing in Don song “Khaike Paan Banaras Wala”. The Sholay actor remembered her words of praise and shared what she told him, “I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘Khaike Paan’ was on, see it and come out. I used to do it regularly every day. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave. That is how much I enjoyed your dance moves.” The megastar noted that at the time Saroj Khan was living in Dubai.

He also recalled her early days in the film industry. During her initial days, Saroj used to assist another dance director. When Amitabh himself was a newcomer, he was cast alongside Mumtaz, a superstar, in the film Bandhe Haath. He remembered the time when he spotted Saroj as she was “in the crowd of dancers in a song.”

“Her moves becoming famous for each artist she worked with and when she would see an artiste give a good shot under her care, she would call her or him aside and give a rupee coin, as a gesture, as a pat on the back, a ‘shagun’,” he recollected.

The Deewar actor then shared that many years later he became a recipient of the coin and it was a big achievement for him. “Many many years later, during the song sequence of a film I was doing, I became the recipient of that coin, an immense achievement. Coming from her was the ultimate,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan concluded the note with, “I shall end for the DAY now .. the mind is filled with remorse and grief.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd