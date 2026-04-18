Amitabh Bachchan remembers mother Teji Bachchan’s reassuring words: ‘All shall be well beta’

Amitabh Bachchan often takes to his blog to share his thoughts with his fans. In his recent blog post, he recalled memories with his late mother, Teji Bachchan. He shared how many people feel bothered by minor changes in life, but it was his mother who provided him reassurance during such times with her simple words.

Big B wrote, “Sometimes just a minor change in what has been bothering you makes life so much easier .. the change needs to be executed and of course applied regularly .. but then after .. what a relief .. and you wonder, was it really worth spending so much time energy and strain on an issue that really had a simple application .. for the better .. .. and homemade ingenuity has always worked the best.”