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Amitabh Bachchan remembers mother Teji Bachchan’s reassuring words: ‘All shall be well beta’
Amitabh Bachchan shared how many people feel bothered by minor changes in life, but it was his mother who provided him reassurance during such uncertain times with her simple words.
Amitabh Bachchan often takes to his blog to share his thoughts with his fans. In his recent blog post, he recalled memories with his late mother, Teji Bachchan. He shared how many people feel bothered by minor changes in life, but it was his mother who provided him reassurance during such times with her simple words.
Big B wrote, “Sometimes just a minor change in what has been bothering you makes life so much easier .. the change needs to be executed and of course applied regularly .. but then after .. what a relief .. and you wonder, was it really worth spending so much time energy and strain on an issue that really had a simple application .. for the better .. .. and homemade ingenuity has always worked the best.”
He added, “That warm caress from Ma .. a reassurance in her words .. that round ball of her dupatta , warmed with her breath, applied to your eyes .. and the immediate relief .. and her words .. ‘all shall be well Beta’ .. and the comfort it ever provided .. she is not with us now , but just thinking of those moments brings that care confidence and assurance again .. blessed be the Mother , who brought us into this World .. be well Ef and be connected ever.”
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This isn’t the first time Big B has shared his memories of his mother. In an old blog post back in 2018, he revealed how she sacrificed a lot to adjust to his father’s space. He wrote, “She sacrificed her all to give my father his space and time and bearing .. knowing how valuable it would be for a poet a thinker and philosopher to be so…she introduced me to theatre, films and music .. and to ballroom dancing .. took me to the floor at Gaylords, that popular restaurant in Connaught Place Delhi, one evening …. her fashion and aesthetics were beyond compare…”
Recollecting his childhood moments, he also shared that his mother was always excited about seeing him win something at school. “Finding my brother and me on the victory podium in the topmost stand at the School Athletics Meet, she would pull out that box camera take photographs and decorate her bedroom with all the winning cups I won,” the post read.
Teji Bachchan, who was born on August 12, 1914, was not only a social activist but also a psychology teacher in pre-independence Lahore. She passed away on December 21, 2007, leaving behind a legacy of love and dedication.
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