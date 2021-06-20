Amitabh Bachchan remembers Milkha Singh: ‘An inspiration for all’

Amitabh Bachchan mourns the death of The Flying Sikh. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram and Express photo by Kshitij Mohan)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared the last page of Milkha Singh’s autobiography The Race of My Life to remember the great sportsperson who succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday.

Amitabh shared a photo of the page on his Twitter handle. He captioned the photo, “T 3941 – The last page of Milkha Singh’s book .. An inspiration for all.”

T 3941 – The last page of Milkha Singh’s book .. An inspiration for all .. pic.twitter.com/lGBfOezsEB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 20, 2021

The page reads, “My final words would be: life as a sportsperson is hard, and there will certainly be times when you might be tempted to quit, or rake shortcuts—but remember there are no shortcuts to success. At such times you should try and derive inspiration from this Urdu couplet: “Mita de apni hasti ko agar his martaba chahe, ki dana khak may mil kar gul-e-gulzar hota hai.”

The couplet has been translated as, “Destroy your entire existence if you want to reach the zenith, ‘Cos a seed has to become one with the dust to sprout the blossom into a flower.”

In an earlier tweet, Big B had mourned the death of The Flying Sikh. It read, “T 3940 – In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human .. Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers.”

Earlier, celebrities like Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra had also remembered the legendary athlete. Anil Kapoor recalled the time when he had visited Singh’s house in Chandigarh during the promotions of his film Dil Dhadakne Do in 2015. He also shared photos.

Priyanka said in a tweet, “Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh.”