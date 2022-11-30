Amitabh Bachchan remembers earning Rs 1640 per month in the ’60s, sharing tiny room with seven men: ‘Those were the days’

In the late 1960s, the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan used to earn Rs 1640 per month and share his room with seven others. The actor recently went down memory lane in his latest blog and wrote about working in Kolkata during his youth. He shared a screenshot of a tweet that mentioned how the company for which he used to work still has a file that has records about his salary in 1968.

“Look what I found !! 😍😳🤯🤗” an excited Big B wrote as he posted the screenshot that read, “The last day of @SrBachchan’s job in Blackers company in Kolkata was 30 Nov 1968. Salary 1640 Rs. File is still preserved there till date.” The actor found it “extraordinary” that the company has still maintained the file and remembered his days in Calcutta (now Kolkata) which were “free ..freedom .. freeeessstttt”. He described his time in the City of Joy as the most “independent” period of his life.

The Goodbye actor further narrated how while working in Kolkata, he would spend his evenings with his seven roommates. He wrote, “8 of us in a 10 by 10 room .. those were the days my friend .. office hours, then evening with the guys checking out the joints of popularity .. no money to enter them, but standing around with the hope that some day we shall .. and we did .. pooling in .. buttering up the gate keepers ..telling them when time improves shall look after them .. haha never happened ..”

The actor also noted how his life has changed from then to now. Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in the Hindi film industry in 1969 with the movie Saat Hindustani, in which he essayed the role of a poet.

“BUT .. when in new profess .. and the shoot in city .. visiting same places , now getting invited to them .. and the change .. meeting those ol’ times and people and giving them the desired promise of yore .. visiting all the ol’ streets of residence in the middle of the night .. and recollecting each and every spot and what transpired there .. some unpleasant but generally all in the goodness of events .. some friends lost .. some of those times still around .. nostalgia .. and the love of them that remained till the last with us ..” Big B wrote in his blog.

Bachchan concluded by mentioning how the city of Mumbai has also changed before his eyes, and will continue to keep evolving as the years go by.