Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan is ‘rekindling the past’ as he recreates Eer Bir Phatte for new ad. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan has brought back his popular 1990s song 'Eer Bir Phatte' in a new ad.

amitabh bachchanAmitabh Bachchan recreates Eer Bir Phatte.

A new ad featuring Amitabh Bachchan has brought back his popular 1990s song ‘Eer Bir Phatte’. The new ad is for a toothpaste and has Bachchan singing the lyrics that have been modified to suit the commercial.

Big B shared the ad on Instagram with a caption that read, “Rekindling the past, to kindle the present .. WHAT A FUN !!!” Son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared dancing and heart emojis in the comments section.

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

The song was originally a part of the 1996 album Aby Baby where Bachchan, along with Bally Sagoo presented some of his older songs and a few new tracks. In the comments section, Maniesh Paul wrote, “Looovvvveeeee this😍😍,” while Chitrangada Singh wrote, “You’re easily the best ever sir ❤️ .”

Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated his 80th birthday with his family members in Mumbai. He also celebrated his birthday on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 with wife Jaya and son Abhishek. Big B shared on his blog, “The best Birthday I have had on the 11th .. love emotion togetherness, not just with family here in Jalsa, but indeed publicly on KBC .. a side which we as family never do .. but the strength of the emotion with which it was presented, could never have been destroyed.”

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the Vikas Bahl film Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna. His upcoming films include Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 03:42:31 pm
