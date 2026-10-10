When Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence about ‘damaging’ Rekha rumours: ‘A big joke’

Amitabh Bachchan’s welcome as a superstar in the mid-1970s came with a plethora of controversies. Back in those days, Amitabh had a difficult relationship with the media as he was accused of supporting the then central government during the Emergency, as his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan had openly expressed his support for the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The tension increased as film magazines decided to boycott him, and a few years later, Bachchan too, took on a tough approach to deal with them as he refused to interact with them. During this phase, Bachchan became the subject of gossip as he was frequently linked up to his co-star Rekha. They had worked together in films like Do Anjaane, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Silsila, among a few others. Amitabh was already married to Jaya Bachchan then.

‘How many times have you seen Rekha and me together?’

In a chat with Bhawana Somaaya for her 1999 book ‘Amitabh Bachchan: The Legend’, Amitabh had addressed these controversies when he was directly asked about his rumoured affair with Rekha. When asked why he did not mind “being labelled a flirt” concerning rumours about Rekha, he said that if the media had any “unchallenged proof” about these accusations, then he would address them, but until that time, he would rather stay mum about it as any reaction from his side would add fuel to the fire.

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Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha on the set of Khoon Paseena. (Photo: Express Archives) Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha on the set of Khoon Paseena. (Photo: Express Archives)

He said, “If there are instances of my demeanour with the concerned lady which have been publicly seen and were offensive, let them be brought to my notice, with specific and unchallenged proof and I shall deal with it. But don’t throw unmitigated accusations just to make good copy and expect me to retaliate, so you can make even better copy. Let’s not go very far. How many times have you seen us together, let alone behave offensively in public?”

Rumours lead to ‘damaging outcome’

He then referred to a rumour that said that Rekha had moved into his home Pratiksha and said that “gullible readers” might have believed it as the truth and the outcome was “damaging.” He said, “Recently, a prominent film magazine insinuated that I have moved in with the concerned lady in my other home, Pratiksha. Gullible readers view such stories accompanied with photographs of my bungalow, as concrete proof. The outcome is damaging and misleading.” Bachchan said that he found it “demeaning” to issue clarifications on these subjects.

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When asked why he was subjected to these rumours, Bachchan said that it was possibly because he was seen as someone who has everything. “I wonder if it’s because I’m perceived as someone who has everything, even if this isn’t a reality. What the cynics don’t realise is that their beliefs are a fantasy. I have been fortunate in some spheres and unfortunate in many others,” he said.

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‘We have nothing in common socially’

Around the same time, Bachchan had also appeared in Simi Garewal’s talk show. In this episode, he was also joined by his wife Jaya Bachchan, but the first part of the interview was done just with Big B. In one of the earlier segments, he was directly asked about the rumours and he bluntly blamed the media for igniting these rumours. When asked if he and Rekha met each other regularly, he said that they have nothing in common. “She has been my co-star and colleague. And when we were working together, obviously we met each other. Socially, we have nothing in common. That’s about it,” he said and added that they had not worked together since “donkey’s years.”

He admitted that they sometimes “bump into each other” at award functions or social gatherings, but that had been the extent of their meetings. Bachchan said that while these rumours didn’t bother him, he was quite shocked when tabloids said that he had moved in with Rekha.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in a still from their film Do Anjaane. (Photo: Express Archives) Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in a still from their film Do Anjaane. (Photo: Express Archives)

‘It’s a big joke’

“There were claims that I had moved in with her at her house and that she had moved into my house. They had photographs of the house where I had been keeping her, so to say, which is just a big joke,” he said and reiterated that this was a family home which he shared with his “ailing parents.”

Contrary to his statements, Rekha has always been vocal about her admiration for Bachchan. In a 2004 with Simi, Rekha was asked if she was in love with him and said, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question. I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I’m not in love with him? Of course I am. Take all the love that exists in this world and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottom line.”

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DISCLAIMER: This story is for informational and entertainment purposes, reflecting public statements and archival interviews.