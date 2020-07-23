Amitabh Bachchan rejects reports of him testing negative for coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping his fans updated about his health via Twitter. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping his fans updated about his health via Twitter. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday slammed reports of him testing negative for COVID-19. The actor, who is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, tweeted his reaction to news doing the rounds that he will soon be discharged.

Amitabh posted on Twitter, “this news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE!!”

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. A day later, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive with mild symptoms, and they were home quarantined. However, on July 17, they were also shifted to Nanavati Hospital. According to hospital sources, the Bachchans are responding well to treatment.

Big B has been keeping his fans updated about his health while expressing gratitude for their constant wishes. In one tweet, he wrote, “T 3597 – In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive!”

