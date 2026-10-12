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Amitabh declines handshake after female fan invades personal space outside Jalsa, watch
In several videos circulating on social media, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was seen declining requests to shake hands with fans who had gathered outside his residence to celebrate his 84th birthday.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11. The actor followed his annual tradition of stepping out of his Mumbai house Jalsa to greet the sea of fans gathered to wish him on the special day. However, the celebrations ended in disappointment for some fans who were hoping to shake hands with the superstar. In several videos circulating on social media, Bachchan was seen declining their requests after they breached the security cordon in an attempt to shake his hand.
In a video circulating widely on social media, Big B was seen surrounded by his bodyguards as several fans tried to get close to him. While the actor continued to greet them with folded hands, he politely declined their requests to shake hands with him.
In another video, a female fan was seen stepping into Amitabh Bachchan’s personal space and reaching out to shake his hand, but the veteran actor declined.
While some social media users criticised him for refusing to shake hands with his young fans, others defended his decision, arguing that fans should not have breached the security cordon in the first place. “He could have just shook hands with her, she came with a lot of hope,” a person wrote. Another user commented, “this is the difference between Bachchan and Salman.” “There was no need to do that,” a third comment read.
Before the incident, Amitabh Bachchan posed in front of a huge garland gifted by his fans. He also waved to fans and thanked them for their wishes before going back inside the house.
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On Amitabh Bachchan’s 84th birthday, several celebrities extended their best wishes on social media, including, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan, Kajol and Farah Khan. Amitabh’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also posted a photo of him with daughter Aaradhya to wish him on his special day.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen reprising his role of Ashwatthama in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also features Kamal Haasan and Prabhas in pivotal roles. The movie is under production currently.
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