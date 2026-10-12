Amitabh declines handshake after female fan invades personal space outside Jalsa, watch

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11. The actor followed his annual tradition of stepping out of his Mumbai house Jalsa to greet the sea of fans gathered to wish him on the special day. However, the celebrations ended in disappointment for some fans who were hoping to shake hands with the superstar. In several videos circulating on social media, Bachchan was seen declining their requests after they breached the security cordon in an attempt to shake his hand.

In a video circulating widely on social media, Big B was seen surrounded by his bodyguards as several fans tried to get close to him. While the actor continued to greet them with folded hands, he politely declined their requests to shake hands with him.