When Amitabh Bachchan refused Dhirubhai Ambani’s monetary help while dealing with bankruptcy: ‘Main diwaliya ho gaya tha…’

Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai, has seen many highs and lows in his life and the veteran actor has spoken about many of these phases in public. It is well known that Amitabh Bachchan started his business venture Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited in the 1990s but the business eventually went bankrupt and left him in a lot of debt. At that time, Bachchan was offered monetary help by the late Dhirubhai Ambani but he refused the offer.

In an old video from 2017, which was shared by Brut India’s YouTube channel, Bachchan spoke about the time and how Ambani offered to rescue him from mountains of debt. Bachchan said, “There was a time in my life when I went bankrupt.” He added, “Diwaliya ho gaya (I was bankrupt).”

He emotionally recalled, “I was in crores of debt. All sources of income were closed and my house was raided by the government. My personal bank balance became zero.” The Goodbye actor remembered how Dhirubhai Ambani asked his younger son Anil to offer some monetary assistance to him. “Dhirubhai got to know about this. Without telling anyone, he told his younger son and my dear friend Anil, ‘He’s going through a bad time, give him some money’. The amount that he wanted to give me would have solved all my problems. However, I felt that I wouldn’t be able to accept his generosity,” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about this tough phase of his life previously as well. It was during this time that he went to the late filmmaker Yash Chopra and asked him for a role. Soon, he was cast in the role of Narayan Shankar in the film, Mohabbatein. Around the same time, he started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, the show he continues to host till date.

At the India Today Unforgettables stage in 2016, Amitabh had said, “I had a huge financial failure in the corporation that I began. It went bankrupt and it bankrupted me. You sit back and think ‘What can I do?’ and I said, ‘You are an actor. Go back to acting.’ So, that’s what I did. I went to Yash ji and said I am without a job. I need it,” he said.