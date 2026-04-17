Amitabh Bachchan reflects on fleeting nature of time and importance of staying active

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to reflect on the fleeting nature of time, the importance of staying mentally and physically active, and the enduring value of patience.

Drawing from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s writings, Amitabh wrote on his Tumblr blog, “A few thoughts from Babuji’s works and the days pass by, it was the previous month just now and the next is upon us .. coercing us to be reminded how time passes away so soon. Mobility is the key. Keep the body mobile, keep the mind mobile and the strength of mobility shall be evident, suddenly, rather than sitting around without any reason.”