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Amitabh Bachchan reflects on fleeting nature of time and importance of staying active
In his latest Tumblr post, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan reflected on the fleeting nature of time, the importance of staying mentally and physically active, and the enduring value of patience.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to reflect on the fleeting nature of time, the importance of staying mentally and physically active, and the enduring value of patience.
Drawing from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s writings, Amitabh wrote on his Tumblr blog, “A few thoughts from Babuji’s works and the days pass by, it was the previous month just now and the next is upon us .. coercing us to be reminded how time passes away so soon. Mobility is the key. Keep the body mobile, keep the mind mobile and the strength of mobility shall be evident, suddenly, rather than sitting around without any reason.”
The actor further added, “Patience, be the cross word that needs solution each moment .. even a moment is a test on patience. But it pays and pays well. Not monetarily speaking, but philosophically. A study on the subject would have been a huge benefit .. actually a study per se on any topic would have been several arrows to pull out through the bow in the terms of battle, or any battle of life.”
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“The bow and arrow .. तीर कमान such importance given to it .. and its presence in our lives both within and without .. bow and arrow .. it was the first weapon that fought from a distance .. then it matured to the cannon .. and now missiles. The purpose be the same .. battle from distance .. the era of hand to hand or as the present vocabulary expression says, “boots on the ground” a rarity. Sitting miles away and cause the damage results of battle is a nonchalant modern day warfare. There is the tale of my great grandfather and his act on this but will tell some other day for now, love and peace,” he concluded.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan last featured in Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film, also featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in pivtoal roles, earned over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. The actor is currently shooting for the sequel of the movie.
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