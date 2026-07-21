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Amitabh Bachchan recovering after surgery, opens up about ‘most difficult phase’
Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his recovery after surgery, saying he is going through the most difficult phase of his life 'physically, psychologically and practically.'
Bollywood megstar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Tuesday to inform his fans and followers that he was recently in the hospital for surgery, but has now been discharged. The 83-year-old actor opened up about his recovery and said that he is undergoing the most difficult phase “physically, psychologically and practically.”
Bachchan wrote on his blog, “.. in hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient doctors and medical staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically ..”
He added, “.. you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ..some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually .. nothing wrong by either .. be well be happy ..”
Amitabh did not disclose any further details about his health or the nature of the surgery.
Also Read – ‘Amitabh Bachchan ko noch dala’: Paresh Rawal says Big B was persecuted, he only wants peace
Amitabh Bachchan’s blog shows that he was present for the weekly Sunday darshan for his fans on July 19. In fact, he has been present for the weekly Sunday darshans for the entire month of July, which only suggests that the hospitalisation and surgery were conducted before that. Even during the months of May and June, the actor was fairly regular for the weekly Sunday darshans with his fans, and has been posting consistently about his work.
In May, it was rumoured that the veteran actor was undergoing some health troubles and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. However, sources close to the actor denied the rumours.
The rumours began after journalist Vickey Lalwani shared a video claiming that Amitabh Bachchan was in the hospital. “Big B has been admitted since Saturday, 16th May. I learned about it this afternoon, and I rushed to the hospital and confirmed the news there. He is kept on the 3rd floor of A wing in the VIP enclosure. Later, I saw Abhishek Bachchan also came to visit his father. Big B has been suffering from stomach-related issues since the time he was hurt in 1982 on the sets of Coolie during a fight sequence. Big B’s health is improving, and he is stable,” he said.
However, shortly afterwards, a PTI report dismissed the claims as untrue. “He went in for a routine health check-up and came back home. He usually goes every month for a check-up,” PTI quoted its source as saying.
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