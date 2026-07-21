Amitabh Bachchan recovering after surgery, opens up about ‘most difficult phase’

Bollywood megstar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Tuesday to inform his fans and followers that he was recently in the hospital for surgery, but has now been discharged. The 83-year-old actor opened up about his recovery and said that he is undergoing the most difficult phase “physically, psychologically and practically.”

Bachchan wrote on his blog, “.. in hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient doctors and medical staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically ..”

He added, “.. you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ..some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually .. nothing wrong by either .. be well be happy ..”