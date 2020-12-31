Amitabh Bachchan records song with granddaughter Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared photos of a recording session with his nine-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya’s parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked elated as their little one recorded a song with her superstar grandfather.

Sharing a photo of the recording session on Twitter, Big B wrote, “T 3768 – … tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal ! Better off making music with the family..”

Better off making music with the family .. pic.twitter.com/6Tt9uVufbp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2020

Sharing another photo from the recording room of their house Jalsa, Bachchan Sr wrote, “… when granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the Studio and make music ❤️❤️💕💕.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in a recording room. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo with granddaughter Aaradhya. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan has crooned some beautiful songs for his Bollywood movies like Teen, Kahaani, Paa and Baghban, among others. Now, it will be interesting to listen to his first collaboration with the youngest member of his family, Aaradhya Bachchan.