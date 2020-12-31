scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

Amitabh Bachchan records song with granddaughter Aaradhya

Aaradhya's parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked elated as their little one recorded a song with her superstar grandfather Amitabh Bachchan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 31, 2020 10:10:59 am
aaradhya amitabh photoAaradhya Bachchan recorded a song with Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared photos of a recording session with his nine-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya’s parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked elated as their little one recorded a song with her superstar grandfather.

Sharing a photo of the recording session on Twitter, Big B wrote, “T 3768 – … tomorrow dawns .. and the celebrations begin .. but for what .. its just another day another year .. big deal ! Better off making music with the family..”

Sharing another photo from the recording room of their house Jalsa, Bachchan Sr wrote, “… when granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the Studio and make music ❤️❤️💕💕.”

amitabh abhishek photos Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in a recording room. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog amitabh bachchan, aaradhya bachchan Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo with granddaughter Aaradhya. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan has crooned some beautiful songs for his Bollywood movies like Teen, Kahaani, Paa and Baghban, among others. Now, it will be interesting to listen to his first collaboration with the youngest member of his family, Aaradhya Bachchan.

