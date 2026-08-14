‘His home was free for all’: Amitabh Bachchan recalls strangers walking into Dharmendra’s house

Dharmendra passed away last November, but the void left by the legendary actor continues to be felt, not only within the film industry but also by audiences. His colleagues have continued to remember the warmth, generosity and simplicity that defined him, and now, his longtime colleague and superstar Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about Dharmendra’s hospitality and his remarkably large heart on a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

‘Dharmendra had such a massive heart’

Bachchan recalled that Dharmendra’s home was practically a “free-for-all”, where people from his village and elsewhere would walk in freely, almost as though it were their own home. Recounting an incident, he said, “Let me tell you another thing about his house. Their home was a ‘free for all’ whoever came, it was like their own house! I remember one day Dharam ji came home and saw 4-5 men walking up the stairs. So he asked them, ‘Who are you? What are you doing here?’ They said they had come from the village. Dharmendra assumed that his wife had probably invited them! He himself didn’t even know how many people were coming and going in his house and always welcomed everybody with love and warmth. He had such a massive heart.”