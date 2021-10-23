Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting ‘Saara Zamana’ amid 20,000 people: 40 years of Yaarana

As Yaarana completed 40 years of release, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and shared how was it shooting for the song “Saara Zamaana Haseeno Ka Deewana” at Kolkata’s NS stadium.

Sharing a poster of the movie, BigB wrote, “40 years of this magnificent film .. this song shot in NS Stadium in Kolkata .. first time ever any shooting done here ..” Adding, Big B recalled, “And the frenzy of KOLKATA’s crowd .. no where else in the entire World.”

The 1981 film Yaarana was a musical drama helmed by Rakesh Kumar. The film also featured Amjad Khan, Tanuja and Neetu Singh in pivotal roles. Besides its screenplay, it was Rajesh Roshan’s music that made the film popular. Songs like “Chhookar Mere Mann Ko,” “Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan,” and “Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana” are still considered chartbusters.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared how he shot for “Saara Zamaana” amid a packed stadium and the police force having a tough time in controlling the crowd.

The megastar had shared on his blog, “Most talked about of course was the song with the lit jacket, which was my idea and the location to shoot it in Kolkata at the Netaji Subhas Stadium recently constructed then, was also my input….”

“The stadium packed beyond limits, the police and the forces having a tough time controlling the crowds and an altercation with the forces and the crowd member resulting in the audience ripping the cemented seats of the stadium and throwing it in the bowl of the arena, resulting in our leading lady getting extreme anxiety pangs and insisting on leaving the location, in tears and going back to Mumbai,” he added.

Amitabh said that matters became worse when the car carrying him and Neetu broke down.

“And to make matters worse, when we came out in our cars to go back to our hotel, around 20,000 excited fans ran along with us and surrounded the car carrying Neetu ji and myself… And then the worst happened… the car broke down and refused to start… the police contingent came alongside, the police van backed into us and asked us to step out and step into the van for protection, but it was an impossible task,” Big B shared.

“So, as we sat inside, pummelled by the fans around the car, something strange happened .. the fans realising that the car had broken down, virtually lifted the car off the ground and pushed lifted it to hotel… What a moment … could never thank the fans enough and express gratitude for their love,” he added.