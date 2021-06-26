Amitabh Bachchan recalls how he shot for Deewar and Sholay in double shifts

Amitabh Bachchan sure is one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood and he stayed so for over 50 years now. On Friday, he gave a sneak-peek into the shoot of his upcoming film GoodBye. He wrote about how he shot for his part for the day with “no lunch break.”

He also revisited how back in the 70s, he used to do double shifts in a day and work on two different films, which were often shot in two different locations. He recalled the time when he was shooting Deewar and Sholay during the same time. Both these films turned out to be big hits.

He elaborated that the climax of Deewar was to be shot at night so he would stay up all night and shoot with Shashi Kapoor and Yash Chopra in Mumbai but as soon as he was done for the day, he would rush to Bangalore, where Sholay’s Ramgarh location was set up. After finishing the day with Ramesh Sippy for Sholay, he would head back to Mumbai to continue the shoot for Deewar. This went on for days until the work was done.

“The climax of Deewar .. the run after being chased by brother and shot in the back .. was to be done at night .. the permissions and the location at Ballard Estate, the pictures I shared during shoot of MAYDAY, were given only at late night .. after 10 pm .. so work from 10 pm the whole night .. finish by about 5 am .. rush straight to the airport, catch a flight to Bangalore, drive for an hour to Ramgarh the SHOLAY location and shoot for the day there… and by evening rushing again to the airport, on a flight to Mumbai and shoot the night climax for DEEWAR .. catching sleep on the flight .. on like this for days until the work is over,” he shared.

The actor said he would follow the same routine for stage shows. However, this one time in 80s, his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan had fallen sick when he was in middle of a concert tour, which had taken place in 12 major cities. So, during that phase, Amitabh wrote that he would travel right after the last show on a Sunday, sleep in the flight and visit his father on Monday.

He said he would “attend to Babuji till the Friday night” and fly back for the concert. “not a single flight missed and more importantly not a single Concert Show timing missed,” Bachchan concluded the blog.