Amitabh Bachchan reacts to son Abhishek Bachchan being called a better actor than him: ‘Aapko yeh cheez kharab lage…’

Updated: August 18, 2022 12:28:45 pm
In the last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, host Amitabh Bachchan was pleasantly surprised when a contestant said that the megastar’s son, Abhishek Bachchan, is a better actor than him.
Contestant Rupin Sharma received a warm welcome on the quiz show by Big B, where he addressed him as “sir”, given he is Nagaland DGP (Director General Prisons). Bachchan played a video, which gave a brief introduction to Rupin Sharma in which people from Nagaland are seen appreciating his work and social initiatives. After watching the video, Sharma was seemingly emotional and thanked everyone for giving him so much love.
View this post on Instagram
During the conversation, Bachchan goes on to tell Sharma that his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan’s recent film Dasvi revolves around prisons and prisoners, to which Sharma said, “Sir, lage haath main aapko ek cheez kehna chahta hoon (I want to tell you something), ho sakta hai aapko yeh cheez kharab lage (you might get offended with it), but I think it should be a proud moment for you, I think Abhishek is a better actor than you.” Amitabh responded, “Bilkul sahi kaha aapne sir (you are correct), thank you so much sir. Abhishek sunega toh bahut prassanna hoga (Abhishek, listening to this, will be very happy).”
After this heart-to-heart exchange of words, Big B continues playing the game and asks Sharma his next question. This particular episode also saw the ‘Pink Brigade’ as guests in the audience. Amitabh Bachchan introduced the organisation which supports elderly rural women in attaining education.
Subscriber Only Stories
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to son Abhishek Bachchan being called a better actor than him: ‘Aapko yeh cheez kharab lage…’
Greed and poor decision-making at the root of the Glazers-induced Manchester United crisis
New Mexico Muslim killings: Afghan refugee charged in shooting detained, pending trial
Pune Infra Watch: Automated vehicle testing centres to come up at Dive Ghat, Moshi
Wasn’t TikTok supposed to be fun?
State Congress to give Rs 20 lakh compensation; efforts on to fast track trial: Rajasthan CM on 9-year-old Dalit boy’s death
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities
Last nail in coffin of electoral democracy of J&K: Mehbooba on revision of electoral rolls in UT
National anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department
WhatsApp users might soon be able to recover deleted messages
Hanae Mori, Japanese couturier who melded east-west styles, dies at 96
Even if RRR is not India’s official selection, the film can still compete at the Oscars. Here’s how