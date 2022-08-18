scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to son Abhishek Bachchan being called a better actor than him: ‘Aapko yeh cheez kharab lage…’

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 contestant, Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma, tells Amitabh Bachchan that he thinks Abhishek Bachchan is a better actor than him.

August 18, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

In the last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, host Amitabh Bachchan was pleasantly surprised when a contestant said that the megastar’s son, Abhishek Bachchan, is a better actor than him.

Contestant Rupin Sharma received a warm welcome on the quiz show by Big B, where he addressed him as “sir”, given he is Nagaland DGP (Director General Prisons). Bachchan played a video, which gave a brief introduction to Rupin Sharma in which people from Nagaland are seen appreciating his work and social initiatives. After watching the video, Sharma was seemingly emotional and thanked everyone for giving him so much love.

During the conversation, Bachchan goes on to tell Sharma that his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan’s recent film Dasvi revolves around prisons and prisoners, to which Sharma said, “Sir, lage haath main aapko ek cheez kehna chahta hoon (I want to tell you something), ho sakta hai aapko yeh cheez kharab lage (you might get offended with it), but I think it should be a proud moment for you, I think Abhishek is a better actor than you.” Amitabh responded, “Bilkul sahi kaha aapne sir (you are correct), thank you so much sir. Abhishek sunega toh bahut prassanna hoga (Abhishek, listening to this, will be very happy).”

After this heart-to-heart exchange of words, Big B continues playing the game and asks Sharma his next question. This particular episode also saw the ‘Pink Brigade’ as guests in the audience. Amitabh Bachchan introduced the organisation which supports elderly rural women in attaining education.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm.

