Amitabh Bachchan reacts to son Abhishek’s Dasvi trailer, says ‘You are my true successor, bas keh diya!’

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday showered love on his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, after watching the recently released trailer of the upcoming film Dasvi.

Taking to Twitter, Big B quoted his father, the renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote, “‘मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे !’ ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन (My sons will not be called the inheritors of my legacy because they are my sons. Only those who take forward and bring pride to the legacy will be recognised as such).”

Amitabh followed this with a comment of his own, in the style of his Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham character Yashvardhan Raichand. His tweet read, “Abhishek तुम मेरे उत्तराधिकारी हो – बस कह दिया तो कह दिया (Abhishek, you are the true inheritor of my legacy)!” Junior Bachchan responded to his father’s loving tweet with a sweet post that read, “Love you Pa, always and eternally.”

Many fans rushed to react to this adorable exchange. One Twitter user wrote, “Wish I was your daughter. Lucky children, who have a father like you (sic).” Another person commented, “Read so many comments on YouTube on this video (Dasvi trailer), everyone is in awe of Junior Bachchan.”

While Abhishek is all set for the release of Dasvi, which also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, Amitabh Bachchan has his plate full with various projects that are lined up for release. He will be seen in The Intern’s Hindi remake, Project K, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund.