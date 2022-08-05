scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to a French salon using his pic in an ad: ‘What on Earth is the World coming to?’

Amitabh Bachchan is surprised seeing his picture in a French salon advertisement.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 5, 2022 11:14:22 am
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan appears in a French hair salon advertisement. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/ Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to a French hair salon using his picture in a advertisement. Calling it a surprise, he shared a picture of the salon’s billboard. It also featurs Hollywood actor Cate Blanchett.

Along with the picture, he wrote, “.. a surprise from one who was in Paris and saw a Hair dressing Salon showing my photograph .. good Lord ! What on Earth is the World coming to .. 😳😳😳.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Bachchan’s post garnered a lot of fan love. People couldn’t stop gushing how the senior actor looks so handsome even at the age of 79. His granddaughter, Navya Nanda, and actor Richa Chaddha showered love on the photo. A fan responded to the post with a comment that reads: “Its beatiful❤,” yet another fan wrote, “Pranam Sirji 🙏🤗🆎🧿…. love U.”

Bachchan often uses his social media platforms to connect with his fans; he shares fun and insightful posts and also shares throwbacks. Recently, he shared rangoli art by a fan and wrote, “3D Rangoli by National Level 3D Rangoli Artist Shri Mahadev ji Bhongale ji .. ufff .. incredible 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Bachchan had recently shared a picture with stalwarts of the South Indian film industry. He had revealed that they discussed films, cinema and work.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

He had written, “… an evening with the stalwarts of cinema .. Prabhas – Bahubali; Prashant – director KGF2; a certain AB ; Raghavendra Rao – producer director Legendary ; Nani – star, film TV ; Dulquer- star Malayalam Tamil Hindi ; Nagi Ashwin , director Project K currently .. and the joy of discussing film cinema and work ..”

On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in  Jhund. He is now preparing for the release of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Here, he will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and others. He will then be seen in Goodbye with Rashmika Mandana, Uunchai and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

 

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 11:14:22 am

Premium
