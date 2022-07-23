scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’s GoodBye gets a release date

GoodBye presents a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships and will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 23, 2022 2:52:01 pm
rashmika mandanna, amitabh bachchanGoodBye stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. (Photo: PR)

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer GoodBye will hit the theatres on October 7. Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, which has produced the movie, shared the news via Twitter

“Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships! #GoodBye releasing on 7th October, 2022 in the cinemas near you!” the social media page of the production tweeted on Saturday. Balaji has produced GoodBye in collaboration with filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s company Good Co.

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan stumped as 5-year-old asks him why he’s working at 80: ‘Go home and chill’

 

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film presents a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships and will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears. It will also star Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.

Photos |Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Goodbye goes on floor, Ekta Kapoor reveals ‘how it started’

When the film went on floors last year, producer Ekta Kapoor had announced the project with a special “how it started, how it’s (hopefully) going” Instagram post by sharing a picture of her younger self with Senior Bachchan, and then sharing a muhurat post of Goodbye. In a statement, she further said, “Goodbye is an extremely special subject which has emotion and entertainment in equal measure. It’s a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...Premium
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...

Rashmika, who will make her Bollywood debut with the project had spoken about how ‘it has been amazing shooting with Amitabh Bachchan‘ on this film. The Pushpa actor said in a podcast interview, “It has been amazing shooting with him. When you shoot for a long time, you gel with the other actors really well. It’s this blend, which gives performances that are really fun. I’ve been grateful enough to be doing that. We give out performances, and when people see your comfort, the director and everyone, they’re happy. It has been crazy.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
A Pune shop stands testimony to how the Mirajkars have been shaping music for decades
Know Your City

A Pune shop stands testimony to how the Mirajkars have been shaping music for decades

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Rohit wouldn’t be missed

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Rohit wouldn’t be missed

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
NASA's new pictures reveal scale of decline in Lake Mead's water levels

NASA's new pictures reveal scale of decline in Lake Mead's water levels

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Liger trailer launch: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday get lots of love in Hyderabad, Ranveer joins the team in Mumbai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement