Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’s GoodBye gets a release date

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer GoodBye will hit the theatres on October 7. Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, which has produced the movie, shared the news via Twitter

“Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships! #GoodBye releasing on 7th October, 2022 in the cinemas near you!” the social media page of the production tweeted on Saturday. Balaji has produced GoodBye in collaboration with filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s company Good Co.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film presents a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships and will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears. It will also star Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta in pivotal roles.

When the film went on floors last year, producer Ekta Kapoor had announced the project with a special “how it started, how it’s (hopefully) going” Instagram post by sharing a picture of her younger self with Senior Bachchan, and then sharing a muhurat post of Goodbye. In a statement, she further said, “Goodbye is an extremely special subject which has emotion and entertainment in equal measure. It’s a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film!”

Rashmika, who will make her Bollywood debut with the project had spoken about how ‘it has been amazing shooting with Amitabh Bachchan‘ on this film. The Pushpa actor said in a podcast interview, “It has been amazing shooting with him. When you shoot for a long time, you gel with the other actors really well. It’s this blend, which gives performances that are really fun. I’ve been grateful enough to be doing that. We give out performances, and when people see your comfort, the director and everyone, they’re happy. It has been crazy.”