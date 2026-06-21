Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan attend Revati Sule’s wedding, watch

The wedding of Revati Sule, daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, and Sarang Lakhani, son of businessman and politician Arun Lakhani, in Mumbai turned into a glittering affair, with several prominent names from Bollywood, politics and business in attendance.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, and their daughter Shweta Bachchan arrived together for the wedding. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Ravi Kishan also joined the festivities. Videos of the celebrities arriving at the wedding have since gone viral across social media platforms.

In a clip, Big B was seen interacting with Nita Ambani, the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation. Anant Ambani’s wife, Radhika Merchant Ambani, accompanied Nita.