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Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan attend Revati Sule’s wedding, watch
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Ravi Kishan, among others, were a part of Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani’s wedding functions.
The wedding of Revati Sule, daughter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule, and Sarang Lakhani, son of businessman and politician Arun Lakhani, in Mumbai turned into a glittering affair, with several prominent names from Bollywood, politics and business in attendance.
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, and their daughter Shweta Bachchan arrived together for the wedding. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Ravi Kishan also joined the festivities. Videos of the celebrities arriving at the wedding have since gone viral across social media platforms.
In a clip, Big B was seen interacting with Nita Ambani, the chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation. Anant Ambani’s wife, Radhika Merchant Ambani, accompanied Nita.
See the videos from the wedding celebration here:
#WATCH | Mumbai: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, along with Shweta Bachchan Nanda, arrive at the Jio Convention Centre to attend the wedding of NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule. pic.twitter.com/k18rzSvRkk
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026
#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan arrives at the Jio Convention Centre to attend the wedding of NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule. pic.twitter.com/5SSFm76wZY
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026
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#WATCH | Mumbai: BJP MP Ravi Kishan arrives at the Jio Convention Centre to attend the wedding of NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule. pic.twitter.com/pddYCPz18I
— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2026
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Earlier, videos of superstar Shah Rukh Khan dancing to the iconic track “Koi Mil Gaya” at the pre-wedding celebration had taken the internet by storm. Shah Rukh was also seen dancing with the bride Revati Sule and the groom Sarang Lakhani.
Rahul Vaidya, who performed at the event, shared a series of photos and videos from the night and wrote, “Last night was one for the books. A room full of celebrated personalities, respected leaders, and cherished guests — brought together by the universal language of music. Sharing a few moments from a beautiful evening that was intimate, elegant, and filled with incredible energy. Thank you for the love.”
Sharing another post, Rahul wrote, “King Khan graced our stage last night! What a night for Revati and Sarang.”
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also attended the wedding of Revati Sule and Sarang Lakhani.
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