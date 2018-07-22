Amitabh Bachchan explores New York with Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor, see photos

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a click where Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji are seen posing for a picture with other members of Brahmastra team. Amitabh Bachchan also shared a click where Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji are seen posing for a picture with other members of Brahmastra team.

Brahmastra team is having the best time filming their movie. While, earlier, we had seen a few photos of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and director Ayan Mukherji chilling in Bulgaria, Amitabh Bachchan has also joined the team now. Big B recently shared a set of photos where he is seen walking on the streets of New York City.

“T 2874 – Out on a walk on the streets of NYC with THE Ranbir Kapoor .. selfies and all ..,”Amitabh Bachchan wrote along the photos. This is not it. The megastar also shared a few more photo on his blog. In one of the clicks, Alia, Ranbir and Ayan are seen posing for a picture with other members of Brahmastra team. “Ranbir and Ayan with back .. production ladies and prime focus in cover, Alia and 76 in profile .. and earlier at lunch on mountain top ..the lot ..,” Big B shared the details on his blog.

In yet another photo shared by the megastar, we get a glimpse of what is actually happening on the sets of the film. “Sitting under the branches of ISHY, no its not a pet name from the member unit, but the name of the coffee hot chocolate cookie by the road, sophisticated ‘dhaba’, en route to the studio for work, or impending work ..,” the photo caption read.

Here are a few photos of Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and others from the sets of Brahmastra:

Big B also wrote in his blog, “.. and the food was delicious .. for all .. never was the sliced potato, only, devoured with such relish as the main course ever !!a tour of the sets of the studio .. a film of the Dharma with ‘Dhadak’ .. and back to the curbs of freedom .”

