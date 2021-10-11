Take this quiz if you absolutely love Amitabh Bachchan: Only die-hard fans will get it right

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan turns 79 today. In his career spanning more than 50 years, Bachchan has amassed a global following with his diverse roles, plethora of characters, and sometimes, he’s made a profound impact with just his voice, without appearing on screen. For the later generation who might not know what it was like to watch his iconic films as they released, he found a way to their hearts with his quiz-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati. There’s a reason why his ardent followers look at him with such reverence, as he’s an actor who has reinvented himself with the changing times of Bollywood and never let himself be classed into just one category. If he could be the angry, hot-blooded young man, he could also be the soft-hearted romantic—or he could just do something that you never thought he would do, like playing a child with the rare condition of progeria.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s see how well you know the star and his films. Also Read | KBC 13: Genelia D’Souza complaints about Riteish Deshmukh to Amitabh Bachchan, watch video Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has a busy schedule ahead, including his film Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.