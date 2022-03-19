scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan puts ’tilak’ on Jaya Bachchan’s forehead as he rings in Holi with Navya Nanda and family at Jalsa. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan rang in the festival of Holi with his family in Mumbai. He also shared pictures from the celebration on his blog.

March 19, 2022 2:10:33 pm
amitabh bachchan holiAmitabh Bachchan shared pictures from Holi celebration. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had a simple yet delightful celebration on the occasion of Holi. He celebrated the festival at his home with his family by his side. He also posted pictures from the celebration on his social media accounts. The pictures featured him with his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Senior Bachchan also posted a photo from the Holika Dahan ritual, where he was seen putting a ’tilak’ on his wife Jaya’s forehead. Jaya held the plate of colours while granddaughter Navya watched them. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “होली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ। ॥ 🙏🏻❤️🚩🚩🌹”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Bachchan’s daughter Shweta reacted to the photo. Commenting on the photo, she wrote, “How cute. Happy Holi.” Apart from her, many showered love on the veteran Bollywood couple. Actor Ronit Roy wrote, “God bless. God bless . God bless ❤️.”

Also read |When Yash Chopra told Amitabh Bachchan ‘I want you, Jaya and Rekha’, pulled off the biggest casting coup with Silsila

While sharing pictures from Holika Dahan on his blog, Big B also wrote that celebrations this year were muted, because of deaths in the family. He wrote, “holika burns amidst the moon in its brightness .. evil be destroyed .. peace and well being prevail .. the colours of Holi bring life and light .. and may the varied colours be the colours of our lives – bright shining and in the happiest of celebrations ..celebration shall be restricted .. passings in the family on the day .. distant form home .. and the protocol of the virus ..”

amitabh bachchan holi (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) amitabh bachchan holi (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) amitabh bachchan holi (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund. He will be next seen in Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, which also stars Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar.

