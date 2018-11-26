Amitabh Bachchan fulfils promise of buying machines for manual scavengers

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has fulfilled a promise he made during Swachh Bharat campaign to help manual scavengers by buying machines.

Advertising

“T 3005 – At the NDTV Cleanathon , ‘banega swachch india’ , seeing the inhuman plight of the manual scavenger, I had committed to buy 50 machines for them .. today I fulfilled that promise ! 25 small individual machines and one large truck machine gifted to BMC !,” Amitabh posted on his Twitter handle.

T 3005 – At the NDTV Cleanathon , ‘banega swachch india’ , seeing the inhuman plight of the manual scavenger, I had committed to buy 50 machines for them .. today I fulfilled that promise ! 25 small individual machines and one large truck machine gifted to BMC ! pic.twitter.com/6Xn8PFmv3i — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 24, 2018

In a letter dated November 24, and addressed to the Manual Scavengers Association (MSA) and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the actor said he wanted to do something to prevent manual scavengers from physically and manually going down the manholes and sewer drainages.

Big B has contributed Rs 59 lakh overall towards this cause. Out of this, Rs 25 lakh will go towards the cost of the truck and one large automated scavenging machine. He will also donate 2 small manual machines and the remaining amount will be spent on 26 smaller machines. These will be given once Amitabh is in possession of them. He also urged BMC and MSA to provide instructions on the right and correct usage of the equipment.