Amitabh Bachchan plans over 20-room dharamshala in Ayodhya in father's name.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has submitted a building plan to the Ayodhya Development Authority for a proposed dharamshala in the temple town, which will be named after his father, renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, officials said.

Ayodhya Development Authority Vice Chairman Anurag Jain on Tuesday said the proposed facility, which is likely to have more than 20 rooms, would provide accommodation and other organised facilities to devotees visiting Ayodhya from different parts of the country.

“Renowned people from across the country have contributed to the grand form that Ayodhya is taking. In this sequence, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan has also applied for the map of a dharamshala, which will have more than 20 rooms,” Jain told reporters.