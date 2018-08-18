Amitabh Bachchan shares an endearing photo celebrating the women in his life

It is a well-known fact that Amitabh Bachchan has a great appreciation for the women in his life. It is a well-known fact that Amitabh Bachchan has a great appreciation for the women in his life.

Amitabh Bachchan, affectionately called Big B, posted a photo on Instagram that puts four generation of women in his life in a single frame. The photo shows Jaya Bachchan, her mother, her daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda posing before the camera while sitting on the couch.

Bachchan captioned the photo, “Mother .. daughter .. granddaughter .. great granddaughter.” It is a well-known fact that Amitabh has a great appreciation for the women in his life. Amitabh is currently gearing up for the premiere of his reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 that is slated to arrive earlier next month. Indianexpress.com exclusively learned that the show will begin shoot from today and to that end, a set has been built at the Reliance Studio in Filmcity, Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in a special appearance in Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela. Here, they unite onscreen after 17 years. The duo was last seen in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. His next releases are Thugs of Hindostan, where he stars alongside Aamir Khan; Brahmastra, where he will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Badla, where he stars with his Pink co-actor Taapsee Pannu.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in a special appearance.

