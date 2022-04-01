Amitabh Bachchan performs puja, aarti in Rishikesh. See photos, videos

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited the holy city of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and took part in religious rituals. Many photos and videos showing Big B do puja have surfaced online. He can be seen taking part in the famous Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ashram. He was accompanied by Swami Chidananda Saraswati.

Rishikesh is a scenic town situated in the Himalayan foothills along the banks of the Ganges. It attracts millions of pilgrims from India and around the world, and is also renowned for its association with iconic British rock band The Beatles.

Here are pictures and videos of Amitabh in Rishikesh:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the biographical sports drama Jhund, written and directed by Nagraj Manjule. The film, also starring Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru and Ankush Gedam, was a success with both critics and audiences. It was based on the story of Vijay Barse, who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer and rehabilitated street kids by turning them away from drugs and crime and encouraging them to become footballers.

Amitabh has various projects lined up for release. He will next be seen in The Intern’s Hindi remake, Project K, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, among others.