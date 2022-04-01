scorecardresearch
Friday, April 01, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan performs puja, aarti in Rishikesh. See photos, videos

Amitabh Bachchan took part in the famous Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ashram. He was accompanied by Swami Chidananda Saraswati.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2022 9:24:28 am
Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan rishikeshAmitabh Bachchan performed puja and aarti in Rishikesh. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan visited the holy city of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and took part in religious rituals. Many photos and videos showing Big B do puja have surfaced online. He can be seen taking part in the famous Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ashram. He was accompanied by Swami Chidananda Saraswati.

Also Read |When Amitabh Bachchan slept on Marine Drive ‘with some of the largest rats’, turned down Rs 10,000 to protect his integrity

Rishikesh is a scenic town situated in the Himalayan foothills along the banks of the Ganges. It attracts millions of pilgrims from India and around the world, and is also renowned for its association with iconic British rock band The Beatles.

Here are pictures and videos of Amitabh in Rishikesh:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by newsbuzz (@rathoreg007)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by newsbuzz (@rathoreg007)

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the biographical sports drama Jhund, written and directed by Nagraj Manjule. The film, also starring Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru and Ankush Gedam, was a success with both critics and audiences. It was based on the story of Vijay Barse, who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer and rehabilitated street kids by turning them away from drugs and crime and encouraging them to become footballers.

Amitabh has various projects lined up for release. He will next be seen in The Intern’s Hindi remake, Project K, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, among others.

