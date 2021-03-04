Amitabh Bachchan pens poem after eye surgery, says ‘I am without sight, but sightless not in my path’

Amitabh Bachchan wrote the poem in Hindi but also translated it in English. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has penned down a poem regarding his medical condition. the actor recently underwent an eye surgery and had revealed that he will be soon operated on his other eye too.

On his blog, Big B shared the short poem with his legions of fans Thursday. He wrote the poem in Hindi but also translated it in English for the benefit of his fans who do not know the language. Bachchan writes that he is ‘without sight’, but not sightless in his path. He is “without convenience” but never inconvenienced. He goes on to thank his family members and fans for their love and care.

The actor had written earlier, “My love to all progress is slow and there is yet anther eye to go so its a long haul. Hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few. The new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled ‘GoodBye’.”

The full poem reads as follows:

i am without sight , but sightless not in my path ,

i am without convenience , but never inconvenienced ..

i have sweet company , of them that caress me ;

they that court me , around in decorated best ,

be in good health , have i received abundant love ,

a gracious opulent heart , doth blossom with gratitude …

for some time i am but time bound now ,

for the prayers i get i am folded hands bound

yes folded hands bound …

ever folded hands bound …

On Monday, Amitabh had written in a lengthy post that he had undergone a ‘delicate procedure’ for his eyes.

“Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition. Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well,” he wrote.

“The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused. Right now I feel like Gary Sobers, the West Indian great and his narration of a cricket story which apparently he went through. The details of which shall be given in time. It is a story heard whether or not it is authentic is questionable,” he added.

Another eye will also undergo surgery, Amitabh revealed.