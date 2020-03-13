Amitabh Bachchan pens a poem on coronavirus, urges fans to stay safe

Amitabh Bachchan asks fans to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) Amitabh Bachchan asks fans to stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday expressed his concern over the spread of coronavirus. He ‘doodled’ a poem on the same, and also asked his fans to stay safe.

The actor narrates the poem in Awadhi, the language of his hometown Allahabad. In the poem, he talks about the several home remedies people are coming up with to fight COVID-19, and he is confused whom to believe.

The Badla actor shared the poem on his social media accounts and captioned it, “Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe.”

Later, he also mentioned in his blog, “WHO and UNICEF have also asked me to send out video messages, which I did .. but they are more formal .. this in Awadhi was my own doing .. one is never too far away from their Mother tongue .. ! stay safe, stay alert, stay..”

Not just Amitabh Bachchan, several other Bollywood actors have taken to social media to urge their fans to stay safe and take necessary precautions. Priyanka Chopra shared a video of the times she greeted her fans with a ‘namaste’. Along with it, she wrote, “It’s all about the Namaste. An old but also new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!”

Kartik Aaryan, who is shooting for his next in Lucknow, shared a video from the sets where everyone can be seen wearing masks. He captioned the video, “Stay safe guys. Can’t stress this enough #WashYourHands #CoronaStopKaroNa.”

The entire entertainment industry has taken precautionary measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi has been postponed. The film was scheduled to release on March 24. A statement released by the makers read, “We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience. And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right.”

The government of Delhi, Kerala and Jammu have decided to shut down cinema halls until March 31.

In Kerala, the release of Tovino Thomas’ Kilometers and Kilometers has already been delayed, and it is expected that the release of Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will also be postponed.

