‘An entire era lost yesterday’: Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt tribute for Asha Bhosle; Bret Lee and Boy George remember legendary singer

Singer Asha Bhosle‘s death has sent shockwaves through the film and music industry. Several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kajol, and Akshay Kumar, took to social media to share emotional tributes to the legendary singer, while others arrived at her residence to pay their last respects. Now, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has penned a heartfelt note for Bhosle on his blog.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE Updates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Amitabh Bachchan remembers the late Asha Bhosle

Amitabh Bachchan titled his latest blog post as ‘Sorrow and grief…’. He wrote, “An entire era, an incredible, phenomenal, astounding, prodigious presence… lost yesterday. The iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle Ji has left us. In immense grief…Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to has gone to the heavens and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music. The body has left us, but her soul shall remain forever with us. Her voice – the soul, shall ever be immortalised.”

He signed off the blog writing, “In immense grief.”

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan has posted about Asha Bhosle. In 2020, he shared a rare photo of Bhosle alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar on X.

T 3438 – लता जी , और आशा जी के बचपन का चित्र ! आज लता जी के Tweet में पढ़ा कैसे उन्होंने अपने गरुओं को याद किया , और अचानक ये चित्र मुझे मिल गया ! telepathy !! pic.twitter.com/8YLcIPjHRR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 11, 2020

Bret Lee and Boy George pay tribute to Asha Bhosle

Cricketer and singer Bret Lee also penned an emotional note on Asha Bhosle. Sharing a few pictures with the singer, he wrote on Instagram, “I had the pleasure of writing and recording You’re the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It’s something I’ll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. There’s no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58)

British musician Boy George also posted on social media, “God bless the amazing Asha Bhosle, who sang the glorious vocals on Bow Down Mister. Rest in peace, your voice was like silk.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boy George (@boygeorgeofficial)

Asha Bhosle’s death and funeral

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday morning at Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure. She had been admitted on Saturday evening following exhaustion and a chest infection.

The 92-year-old singer had a career spanning more than eight decades, amassing an extraordinary repertoire of over 12,000 songs across multiple languages and genres.

Asha Bhosle’s final rites will take place at 4 pm today at the Shivaji Park crematorium. The singer will be laid to rest with full state honors.