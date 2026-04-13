‘An entire era lost yesterday’: Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt tribute for Asha Bhosle; Bret Lee and Boy George remember legendary singer
Asha Bhosle’s passing has left a huge void in the film industry, with many celebrities expressing grief over the immense loss. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, cricketer Brett Lee, and British musician Boy George have also offered their condolences.
Singer Asha Bhosle‘s death has sent shockwaves through the film and music industry. Several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kajol, and Akshay Kumar, took to social media to share emotional tributes to the legendary singer, while others arrived at her residence to pay their last respects. Now, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has penned a heartfelt note for Bhosle on his blog.
Amitabh Bachchan titled his latest blog post as ‘Sorrow and grief…’. He wrote, “An entire era, an incredible, phenomenal, astounding, prodigious presence… lost yesterday. The iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle Ji has left us. In immense grief…Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to has gone to the heavens and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music. The body has left us, but her soul shall remain forever with us. Her voice – the soul, shall ever be immortalised.”
He signed off the blog writing, “In immense grief.”
This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan has posted about Asha Bhosle. In 2020, he shared a rare photo of Bhosle alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar on X.
T 3438 – लता जी , और आशा जी के बचपन का चित्र !
आज लता जी के Tweet में पढ़ा कैसे उन्होंने अपने गरुओं को याद किया , और अचानक ये चित्र मुझे मिल गया ! telepathy !! pic.twitter.com/8YLcIPjHRR
Bret Lee and Boy George pay tribute to Asha Bhosle
Cricketer and singer Bret Lee also penned an emotional note on Asha Bhosle. Sharing a few pictures with the singer, he wrote on Instagram, “I had the pleasure of writing and recording You’re the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It’s something I’ll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. There’s no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More