Amitabh Bachchan pays emotional tribute to Nana Patekar on KBC 18: ‘I salute the art you lived’

Amitabh Bachchan paid an emotional tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar at the start of Thursday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Remembering the late actor as a dear friend, an exceptional artist and a dedicated social worker, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about his honesty, simple lifestyle and efforts to help drought-hit farmers. Sony LIV also shared the tribute on Instagram.

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse, popularly known as Nanachi Wadi, in Donje village near Pune, late Thursday night. The actor died following a cardiac arrest in Goa.

As the film industry mourned his loss, Amitabh Bachchan remembered the actor as someone whose contribution went beyond cinema and touched the lives of many people.

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Amitabh Bachchan remembers Nana Patekar

During the opening of the KBC episode, Amitabh Bachchan described Nana Patekar as an extraordinary artist, a friend, a well-wisher and a dedicated social worker. He said the actor’s death was a personal loss for everyone who had known him.

“An unparalleled artist, a friend, a well-wisher, and an exceptional social worker is no longer among us. This is not only a monumental loss for the Indian film industry, but also a deeply personal loss for everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His sudden departure has left us all stunned. His fearlessness, his simplicity, and his courage to call the truth exactly as it was, these qualities made him truly different from everyone else. Some people leave our lives, but their voice, their acts of compassion, and the lessons they have taught us remain within us. Nana was one of those rare people,” he said.

He also offered a personal farewell to his fellow actor, paying tribute to the honesty and dedication with which Nana Patekar approached his craft.

“Nana, I offer you my deepest personal respects. And I salute the art that you lived with complete honesty and devoted wholeheartedly to all of us.”

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The two actors worked together in the 1999 film Kohram, directed by Mehul Kumar.

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Amitabh remembers Nana’s KBC appearance

Amitabh Bachchan also remembered Nana’s appearance on a special episode of KBC and his decision to dedicate his prize money to social work.

“He had come to this stage as a guest for our special episode. That memorable evening will always remain with us. His words not only touched and inspired us, but the noble cause to which he dedicated the prize money he had won was a powerful example of his commitment to social service. In the villages of Maharashtra that were suffering because of a lack of rainfall, he reached out to the farmers and personally extended his support and service to them.”

He concluded his tribute by offering condolences on behalf of the entire KBC team.

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“On behalf of the entire KBC family, our heartfelt tribute.”

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar’s wife financially supported him; son died at the age of 2: ‘I never cried’

When Nana Patekar told Amitabh Bachchan about his simple life

During his appearance on KBC in 2024, Nana spoke about his life at his Pune farmhouse and why he preferred staying away from the glamour of the film industry. He spoke about his daily routine, which included working out in his home gym, looking after his farm, cooking his own meals and spending evenings reading books.

“I am not from the film industry. I come here, work and leave. I have never even gone to parties here. I am a man from the village and I will always remain one. I like it there. I feel as if I have got my childhood back,” Nana Patekar told Amitabh Bachchan during the episode.

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He said he began his mornings with exercise before visiting his fields and checking on the farm. He then prepared his breakfast and lunch. He enjoyed the quiet surroundings and said he did not need luxuries such as air conditioning to feel comfortable.

The actor also said that he believes that being satisfied with what one has makes life easier.

“I have got much more than what I wished for. When your needs are limited, life becomes very easy,” he said.

During the conversation, Nana Patekar also encouraged Amitabh Bachchan to take a break from his busy work schedule and spend a week with him in the village. He wanted the megastar to experience the peace of rural life and also invited him to associate with the Naam Foundation.

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Nana Patekar co-founded the Naam Foundation with actor Makarand Anaspure in 2015 to help farmers and communities affected by drought in Maharashtra. The organisation worked on water-related initiatives and supported people struggling with water shortages and difficult farming conditions.

Nana Patekar’s career

Nana Patekar worked in Hindi and Marathi cinema for around five decades and became known for his powerful performances and distinctive screen presence. A three-time National Film Award winner, he appeared in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Natsamrat and Welcome.