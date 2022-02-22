Amitabh Bachchan says he is part of ‘no sleep club’ as concerned fan finds him tired; explains how ‘work went overboard’

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan makes sure to connect with his ‘EF’ (extended family), his fans through social media and his blog. Recently, the actor replied to a fan who shared his picture and showed concern over him looking tired.

A fan posted a photo of Big B which he had shared on his blog a couple of days ago and wrote, “Looking so tired. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 @SrBachchan.” Responding to his fan’s concern, senior Bachchan replied, “‘no sleep club’ .. you have not tread the patch on the jacket.” The actor pointed towards his jacket he wore on the flight. The jacket had a patch that read, “No sleep club.”

‘no sleep club’ .. you have not tread the patch on the jacket — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 21, 2022

The concerned fan wrote back, “Sach mein ‘no sleep club’ Then you have to awake? No sleep for you?” In his blog, Big B accepted ‘work went overboard’ the night before. “The 19th to the 20th early morning, Project K needed to complete it and I needed to travel on the morn of the 20th, no holding back, committed to complete, done even if beyond the hour of midnight early morn and after 4am to wind up and rush to the craft of the air, informing them to delay by an hour or so and on for a 1hr15min flight home — Hyderabad, Begumpet – Mumbai CSMA, Kalina, and on to a family event, a marriage of son of close family friend, but family in intent. They grew up before your eye and today bind in love and marriage, the rituals so pleasing filled with happiness and joy and emotion and blessings of near and very dear.”

The photo shared by Amitabh Bachchan’s fan is one of the pictures he had posted on his blog while he wrote about his next film, Project K. He had shared how he has been working on the film in “excruciating pain” but still it is a “rewarding experience.”

On Monday, Big B had thanked his Project K co-actor Prabhas for getting him home-cooked food on the set of the film. “‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious .. And your compliments beyond digestible,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Bachchan had talked about what gives him the passion and energy to still work so hard at this age. He told indianexpress.com, “It’s my job and I gotta do it. It’s rather tough to have a job these days.”

The actor is currently working on Nag Ashwin’s Project K. The film brings Amitabh and Prabhas together onscreen for the first time and also stars Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. Bachchan is also awaiting the release of his sports drama, Jhund which will hit the theaters on March 4.