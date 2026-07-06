Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Amitabh Bachchan paid Rs 15 crore overnight for a 15,000 sq ft land in Ayodhya: ‘I am from UP’
Veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan made his Rs 15 crore deal for 15,000 sq ft land parcel in Ayodhya with a late-night call.
Veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly the first celebrity to purchase land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He acquired his first plot, measuring 10,000 sq ft, in The Sarayu project, ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration in January 2024. He has been expanding his property portfolio in the temple town since then. At a recent event, Abhinandan Lodha, founder and CMD of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, recalled how the actor personally called him to buy land in Ayodhya.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Lodha revealed that he was in Australia in 2023, when he was approached by Bachchan, at around 3 am there. “There were a couple of missed calls, followed by a message that read, ‘This is Amitabh Bachchan, please call back when convenient.’ I literally stood up and called him back,” he shared.
He continued, “He told me ‘Abhinandan ji, main UP se hoon aur mujhe Ayodhya ji mein land leni hai (I am a native of Uttar Pradesh and I want to buy land in the holy town of Ayodhya). I told him, we will do it for you.” The veteran actor’s hometown is Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Recalling how Amitabh Bachchan locked the price of the deal and sent the money within a day. Lodha said, “I replied, ‘How can I talk pricing with you?’ He said he wanted to buy 15,000 sq ft and I told him it may be around ₹15 crore, and the very next day he sent me Rs 15 crore.”
ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan makes 47% profit by selling two flats for Rs 12 crore, 13 years after buying them
Amitabh Bachchan’s properties in Ayodhya
Amitabh Bachchan has expanded his real estate portfolio significantly, in Ayodhya. After his first purchase in The Sarayu project, the actor bought a massive 54,454 sq ft plot under his father’s Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Trust, hardly 10 kms from Ram Mandir. In March 2026, he also finalized a 2.67-acre land parcel deal in the Tihura Majha area worth ₹35 crore.
Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor also owns a piece of land in Lord Rama’s birth place Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. the actor has invested money to acquire a land parcel at The Sarayu, a premium real estate project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) in Ayodhya. The transaction was valued at around Rs 3.31 crore for an area of 2,134 sq. ft.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05