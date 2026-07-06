Amitabh Bachchan paid Rs 15 crore overnight for a 15,000 sq ft land in Ayodhya: ‘I am from UP’

Veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly the first celebrity to purchase land in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He acquired his first plot, measuring 10,000 sq ft, in The Sarayu project, ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration in January 2024. He has been expanding his property portfolio in the temple town since then. At a recent event, Abhinandan Lodha, founder and CMD of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, recalled how the actor personally called him to buy land in Ayodhya.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Lodha revealed that he was in Australia in 2023, when he was approached by Bachchan, at around 3 am there. “There were a couple of missed calls, followed by a message that read, ‘This is Amitabh Bachchan, please call back when convenient.’ I literally stood up and called him back,” he shared.