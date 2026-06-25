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‘Spat out my paan, it landed on Amitabh Bachchan’s shirt’, recalls ’embarrassed’ Bindu
Amitabh Bachchan was sitting behind Bindu in the car when she spat her paan outside the window.
Amitabh Bachchan’s avatar as the Banarasi babu who chews paan with swag was a common sight in many of his films in the 1970s, but the actor once found himself in a situation when a co-actor spat their paan out, and the spit landed on him. In a recent interview, veteran actor Bindu recalled this incident and shared that she was quite embarrassed when her paan landed on Amitabh’s shirt.
In a chat with Vickey Lalwani, Bindu recalled that the incident happened while they were shooting for a film in Rishikesh, and the crew had all gathered together to go to Dehradun for dinner. On their drive back, Bindu was enjoying her paan, while Amitabh was sitting in the back seat.
“I still remember that I had paan while coming back. And I was sitting in a way that the wind was in my face, and we were all driving with our windows rolled down. I put my head out of the window to spit out the paan, and the moment I spat it out, all of ir landed on Amitabh’s shirt. I was so embarrassed, and I apologised profusely,” she recalled. Amitabh did not get offended by the incident and told her it was okay but for days after that, he continued to pull her leg. “He would pull my leg and laugh about this,” she recalled with a laugh.
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Amitabh and Bindu have collaborated on many films but one of their most memorable collaborations was on Abhimaan, where she played his close confidante while his character’s marriage is on the rocks. This was also one of the rare roles for Bindu where she did not play a vamp, even though she could be seen as the ‘other woman’ in the marriage of the central couple.
Bindu has not appeared in the movies since 2008. Her last memorable role was in Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na, where she played a Hindi professor. She is best remembered for her appearance in films like Shaan, Kati Patang, Do Raaste, among others through the 1970s and 1980s.
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