‘Spat out my paan, it landed on Amitabh Bachchan’s shirt’, recalls ’embarrassed’ Bindu

Amitabh Bachchan’s avatar as the Banarasi babu who chews paan with swag was a common sight in many of his films in the 1970s, but the actor once found himself in a situation when a co-actor spat their paan out, and the spit landed on him. In a recent interview, veteran actor Bindu recalled this incident and shared that she was quite embarrassed when her paan landed on Amitabh’s shirt.

In a chat with Vickey Lalwani, Bindu recalled that the incident happened while they were shooting for a film in Rishikesh, and the crew had all gathered together to go to Dehradun for dinner. On their drive back, Bindu was enjoying her paan, while Amitabh was sitting in the back seat.