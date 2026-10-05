‘Must run to the bed’: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on sleep struggles ahead of 84th birthday

Just a week before turning 84, Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he struggles to find time to sleep. With a packed work schedule and an extremely active mind, the veteran actor said it can be difficult for him to get enough rest.

Taking to his blog, the actor wrote, “They said the night sleep is the best repair mechanism of the human body… and I struggle to find the time to follow that…”

Acknowledging the importance of sleep, Amitabh Bachchan said he now wants to make an effort to go to bed early so that he can rest and be ready to wake up early for work.