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‘Must run to the bed’: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on sleep struggles ahead of 84th birthday
Acknowledging the importance of sleep, Amitabh Bachchan said he now wants to make an effort to go to bed early so that he can rest and be ready to wake up early for work.
Just a week before turning 84, Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he struggles to find time to sleep. With a packed work schedule and an extremely active mind, the veteran actor said it can be difficult for him to get enough rest.
Taking to his blog, the actor wrote, “They said the night sleep is the best repair mechanism of the human body… and I struggle to find the time to follow that…”
Acknowledging the importance of sleep, Amitabh Bachchan said he now wants to make an effort to go to bed early so that he can rest and be ready to wake up early for work.
Sharing what keeps him from sleeping, the actor wrote, “It is a different feel… a state of many thoughts and ideas… all filled with drive and a sense of conquering all that was once considered as a goal.”
He added that this excitement to achieve more gives him the power to keep moving towards his goals and reach his destination in time.
He concluded, “And I must run to the bed.”
Last week, Amitabh Bachchan revealed on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati that he had slipped and injured his knee during a shoot.
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After making his grand entry on the show, Amitabh quickly chose to sit down. Explaining the reason, he said, “Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”
The veteran star pointed towards his left knee while talking about the injury. After noticing the audience’s worried expressions, he was quick to clarify that the injury was not serious. He explained that he chose to sit because he was having a “little bit of difficulty standing up.”
Soon after the incident, however, Amitabh was seen attending a book launch event in Mumbai alongside his wife and actor Jaya Bachchan and legendary writer Gulzar.
Even at 84, Amitabh Bachchan continues to remain active in the entertainment industry. From hosting the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony to appearing in films such as Vettaiyan and Uunchai, the actor continues to take on new projects.
In 2024, he played the role of Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, performing several action sequences in the film. He is set to reprise the role in the second instalment of the franchise.
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