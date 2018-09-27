Amitabh Bachchan on working with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan: It is difficult to compete with him

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are sharing the screen space for the first time in Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are sharing the screen space for the first time in Thugs of Hindostan.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will share screen space for the first time in Thugs of Hindostan. At the trailer launch on Thursday, Aamir reveled that he and Big B were supposed to do Inder Kumar’s Rishta in 1994, but that did not work out.

Aamir said, “It was a dream for me to work with Amitabh Bachchan. I have been working for 30 years, but I never got to work with sir. This experience is very rich for me. I was like a child in a candy shop. I would feel good even by just sitting next to him. I was so happy to learn so much from someone who has been my inspiration. It was lovely working with Katrina and Fatima. Both of them are great actors.”

Bachchan, on the other hand, was in a fun mood and said, “It is a big honour for me to work with Aamir. Aamir Khan is not only Aamir Khan. He is a producer, director, writer, music director, distributor, marketing genius, screenplay writer, and after that he is a brilliant actor too. It is difficult to compete with him. I have been behind him to direct a film and give me a small role, I will stand with a flag in the background, no problem. But, he is just not doing it for me. Just admit it, Aamir.”

On doing action in Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh Bachchan said that it is not his age to do action films.

He said, “It is not my age to do such films which are full of action sequences. But Victor sir asked me to do it, so I did it. I am still visiting doctors. It was okay if he had made me wear simple clothes, but he has made me wear armour. I am glad that it wasn’t made of iron, and that ended in Shahenshah. This was made of leather. Make up would take so much time. All the action sequences were filmed in rains, so the leather would soak it and make it heavy. So yes, it wasn’t an easy task.”

When asked if technology has made it easier to shoot action sequences, Bachchan said, “Doing action sequences has not become easier now. Maybe then (while doing Ajooba) they didn’t make us do very difficult stunts, because they didn’t have the technology. Now they make us jump from heights, because they can hold us safe. But the technology makes it visually appealing, but not easy to shoot action.”

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled to release on November 8, 2018.

