Amitabh Bachchan on why he rehearses so hard for his films: ‘At my age, I cannot remember my lines’

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan spoke about how his work excites him even after decades of being a part of the industry. “Cinema is an exciting medium. It is such an exciting and creative journey that all of us take. Whenever we get a new film or a new script, we are excited to know what the story is about or what my character is about. And that’s how we keep moving forward. There is no special reason,” Amitabh Bachchan replied in response to producer Anand Pandit’s question. Bachchan added he was onboard for the Rumy Jafry directorial from the moment he heard the script.

“This story was with Rumy Jafry since a long time. He would keep telling me that he would like to narrate this to me. When he narrated me the script, I was instantly onboard. When people hear about Rumy Jafry, they think about comedy. But this was different. He has never explored such subject before. I am glad to be a part of this,” the actor said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Emraan Hashmi expressed how he was “excited but also nervous” about sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. “I was very excited but also nervous. I have grown up watching his films. I don’t know how many times I have watched Sholay or Natwarlal. I was so tensed. I didn’t want to mess up the first day of shoot with him. I didn’t want to forget my lines. I mugged up my lines. But it was the most enriching experience to work with him,” said Emraan, adding, “His specialty is the fact that he gives everything to a film.” In response to Emraan, Amitabh Bachchan said that as an actor, it is nothing but “disrespect to the makers” if they do not give their 100% and do their job perfectly on the sets. “Which is why we rehearse. At my age, we cannot remember lines. I rehearse so that the lines are somewhere in my mind. Many of my co-stars have said that I rehearse a lot. I just tell them to let me do it on my own. But it is necessary,” Bachchan said.

Big B also spoke about the most challenging part of being a part of Chehre. “Any film is challenging but work is work,” he said, adding few words in praise for producer Anand Pandit. “As a producer, Anand ji has really excelled and looked after the entire unit and production so beautifully. I was so petrified when I was told we have to go to Slovakia and shoot in the snow. But when I landed, I saw every crew members was provided with every sort of facilities to survive in that temperature,” he concluded.

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi‘s Chehre will release on August 27.