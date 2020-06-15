Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, recalls his ‘sheer brilliance’

Amitabh Bachchan remembered Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan remembered Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s blog on Monday began with the question the whole world is asking at the moment – “Why Sushant Singh Rajput? Why did you end your life?”

The actor wrote about Sushant’s “sheer brilliance”, and how many times his deep philosophy was not understood or was simply ignored.

“his speak was measured .. as was his screen presence,” Bachchan noted.

Amitabh Bachchan also revisited the time he watched Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni The Untold Story. He mentioned how some of the sequences in the film remained with him as an observer.

“I saw a complete work of his in ‘DHONI’ .. the film was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance .. but three of the moments ever remained with me as an observer .. they were done with such casual conviction that it would be difficult for an analyst of some credibility, to either notice it, or give attention to its bearing,” he wrote.

The 78-year-old went on to recall a conversation he had with the 34-year-old and praised Sushant’s “professional effort.”

“on one of my meetings with him, I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament, to absolute perfection..he said he saw that video of Dhoni, a hundred times. That was the severity of his professional effort ..” he recalled.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34.

