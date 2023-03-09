Amitabh Bachchan ponders about limits of ‘physicality’ and suffering post injury: ‘I haven’t known peace’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared yet another health update via his blog, post suffering a rib injury on the sets of Nag Ashwin film Project K in Hyderabad. In his latest entry, Amitabh seemed to be in a philosophical mood as he pondered about defeat, body mechanism and peace.

Stating that this is no ‘grand proclamation of bravery,’ the actor wrote, “One can sit back and lament lost opportunity .. or get up, retrieve it and beat it ..Yes .. defeat loss suffering is painful .. but the body mechanism heals as rapidly as it injures .. get up , get going , and get it … no philosophy here .. no grand proclamations of adamant bravery .. or the incline to demonstrate line of work for praise and will .. those for whom work brings fresh start , shall ever do , in the interests of the self .. teach yourself a lesson .. doing it to reflect in teaching to others is a fake .. a falsehood that needs to be abandoned .. it is my body , my mind , my will , my desire ..”

Bachchan further waxed eloquent on the limits of the ‘physicality,’ writing, “For this once the ‘me’ is deliverance .. selfish to thyself .. deservedly and in compliance with what you will decide .. not any other .. the ‘other’ is after all just another ‘other’ ..Your own limits of physicality .. limits of your cerebrum .. shall ever remain as the build on birth .. what we treat it to, is the condition that we build for ourselves .. indulge in the unwanted and be prepared for the dive .. indulge in the wanted and be prepared for the dive to swim out ..Tough ..But there for us all ..(sic).”

The actor stated in the same breath that he has not really known peace and would like to fix some of his shortcomings.

“I have known not peace .. there be some shortcomings within , some without .. but I have determined myself to rid me of both .. shortcomings .. in both .. for I have not known peace and quiet ..proclamations are worthless .. proclaim and be defeated because they were not fulfilled , is a head down embarrassment …say yes .. but to thyself .. do yes , but for thyself .. repair yes , but for thyself .. for when the ‘thy’ thrives, so does the rest ..”

The actor elaborated upon his train of thought regarding life, and compared it to an arrow: “Life is but a pierced arrow ..a disturbed mind .. a quivering , shuddering , trembling bod .. this be the truth .. does it deserve the need to bring it to proof .. its is pain pain pain ever .. pull the arrow out first from the body .. who did pull the bow to work the arrow , why did he do it , these are questions to be dealt with later .. take the arrow out first ..”

Amitabh had suffered a rib injury and muscle tear on the sets of Project K in Hyderabad on Monday, post which he was flown out from there to Mumbai. The shoot has since been cancelled and he is currently recuperating at his Mumbai residence Jalsa.