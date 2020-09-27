Amitabh Bachchan on SPB: A simple, modest human, despite the immense celebrity he was bestowed with

Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam on his blog. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his sadness over the passing away of the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Talking about the 74-year-old, who passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest following a long battle against Covid-19, Bachchan stated, “The pandemic claims yet another gem .. the voice of great divinity and soul.”

On his blog, Bachchan wrote, “In the middle of the work schedule, the mind works at a tangent that brings emotion for the departed – SP Balasubrahmanyam, the God gifted voice gone silent .. and day on day the very special have left us for the heavens .. and as they would often say ‘to a better place’ .. the pandemic claims yet another gem .. the voice of great divinity and soul.”

The megastar recalled the time he had met SPB, “Long years ago at a function I had had the honour of meeting him .. a simple modest human, despite the immense celebrity he was bestowed with.”

“But the work continues .. life needs the momentum to keep moving ..and so we do,” the actor concluded.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. The show will premiere on September 28. It will air on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

