Amitabh Bachchan on shooting amid the pandemic: ‘It’s about getting out of the car and straight into the shot’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday morning posted several photos from a shoot, expressing his happiness and experience of being on the sets again.

“So .. as the work prepares the location a restaurant in the suburb Bandra .. you convert from what you came in to what they need you in the shot .. its getting into car getting out and straight into the shot .. no rehearsals just be .. be natural .. ok fine .. and SURPRISE,” the superstar wrote on his blog as he shared several candid photos from the shoot location.

Big B heads to his vanity van. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan’s blog) Big B heads to his vanity van. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan’s blog)

Senior Bachchan on the sets of the shoot. (Photo: Senior Bachchan on the sets of the shoot. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan ’s blog)

Amitabh Bachchan poses with frontline workers. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan’s blog) Amitabh Bachchan poses with frontline workers. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan’s blog)

The pictures feature Big B in a jubilant mood on the sets. He is also seen posing with a few frontline workers and stepping into his vanity van to take a break.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared with his fans his eagerness to wait at the end of the day to watch the ongoing Euro Cup. The once in four years event has the celebrity football fan considerably excited as he penned, “It is getting on to an important time table .. the Euro game of the day .. or games of the day .. France v Portugal and Germany v Finland .. but the eyes are set on the first one .. even its late start and my early call tomorrow shall not deter the spirit of sport .. my love and concern as ever .. my prayers as ever.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra and Goodbye lined up for release.