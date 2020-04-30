Amitabh Bachchan on Rishi Kapoor: Certain that he must have gone with a gentle smile

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor last shared screen space in 102 Not Out. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor last shared screen space in 102 Not Out.

Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday after a prolonged battle with cancer. His frequent collaborator and good friend Amitabh Bachchan broke the news on social media in the morning. Big B tweeted, “T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!”

Late Thursday, the Bollywood megastar took to his blog to pay tribute to his friend.

Titled “in Memoriam”, Amitabh Bachchan started the note remembering his first meeting with Rishi Kapoor, even before the latter became an actor. He wrote, “I had seen him at his home Deonar Cottage, Chembur, a young energetic, bubbly, mischief in his eyes Chintu, on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Raj ji’s house..”

Big B added, “I would see him more often after, at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made, BOBBY.. a diligent enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way, in that famous large and legendary make up room, of Raj ji at the end of the first floor corridor of make up rooms..”

Further in the blog post, Amitabh Bachchan remarked how Rishi Kapoor’s stride and style resembled his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor’s. He wrote, “He had a walk that was confident and determined.. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji.. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films.. that walk .. I never found it in any other ..”

Bachchan and Kapoor have worked together in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Kabhi Kabhie, Ajooba and more recently 102 Not Out.

“When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative .. its genuineness was beyond question.. And there has never been any other, that could lip sync a song as perfectly as he would .. never ..,” Amitabh Bachchan recalled.

Remembering his friend’s loving nature, the 77-year-old stated, “.. even in the most grave sequences he would discover that comedic spark and we would all just crack up.. ! Not just on set.. if you were with him at any formal event, he would find that little distractive light hearted gem to expand on and lighten the situation ..”

Rishi Kapoor’s friends have previously mentioned his love for board games, and Big B too mentioned about it in his post. He shared, “When there was a time lapse as the shot got readied during a shoot, he would bring out his playing cards, or at times pull out his rather complicated Bagatelle board and invite others to play.. a competition.. not just for fun.. a serious competition..”

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and he spent more than 11 months in New York for the treatment.

Sharing that Kapoor was always positive of recovery, Bachchan wrote, “During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition.. it was always .. ‘see you soon, just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I’ll be back shortly’. Joie de vivre .. the exuberant enjoyment of life, was a gene he inherited from his father.. the Legend, the Ultimate Showman the Iconic Raj Kapoor.”

Amitabh Bachchan also revealed the reason for not visiting Rishi Kapoor during his treatment. He shared, “I never visited him in Hospital.. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face..”

He concluded his emotional post with the words, “But I am certain.. when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile …”

