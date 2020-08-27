Big B on returning to work amid pandemic: Body and mind have lived long enough in dread, now let it be free

Amitabh Bachchan recently discussed returning to work amid the coronavirus pandemic (Photo: Instagram/amitabhbachchan).

In his latest blog post, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan addresses fear at the workplace regarding coronavirus.

In a blog post written late Wednesday, the actor addressed fans’ questions regarding his return to work amid the pandemic. The actor assured his ‘extended family’ that they should put their fears at rest as proper precautions are being taken during the shoot. Amitabh has begun filming for the new season of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “The notice of extreme discipline in the execution of work is astonishing. As I said last night the ‘fear’ of the possibility pushes all into one large cubicle where the uncertainty of the outcome is unknown but when ever did life not have uncertainty. Each day it spreads its wing span from the widest to the longest and envelops us all. At times we fly, at times we just drop without any wind in our sails and learn to survive.”

“OK stop the philosophy and get down to addressing the Ef with what seems to be the hidden agenda in the minds of many, why…why are you working when there is so much un safety at stake? Look, I shall have to work. It’s what I am here for. Don’t tell me, you don’t need to, because you are not me, that would be too presumptuous. The body and mind have lived long enough in the isolation of the dread, now let it be free. Indeed the medicals state that being out in the open is good. Fresh air, breathe in, breathe out instead of breathing the same contaminated indoor air throughout. Problem is that the rains prevent the outdoors in this part of the world. But on every opportunity it’s the outdoors…open windows and doors, open roofs of the travelling car, just open open open,” he added.

The megastar also stated towards the end of his post that the present generation and these times ‘coerce us to do more than what was in the plate say 40 years ago.’

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo. He will soon make his comeback on the small screen with a brand new season of KBC. Big B is also awaiting the release of Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra.

