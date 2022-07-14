Amitabh Bachchan on returning to Kaun Banega Crorepati: ‘Each time I say never again…’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is set to return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati for the quiz show’s 14th season soon. The actor took to his official blog to announce that work on the new season had commenced, and shared some photographs of himself from the quiz show’s sets in Mumbai.

Bachchan wrote, “Back to the boards and the apprehension and fears and doubts arise again… and each season presents itself similarly… others think otherwise… they are not wise, or in due process of the understanding needed to face camera and audience… a claim much debated, but in all earnestness it is factual for me…”

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr.com) Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. (Photo: srbachchan.tumblr.com)

“There is an ‘each time I say never again’ and yet it all comes back when the commitment has been made.. so comply and accept and go ahead with the best efforts.. . and so one tries,” he added.

Bachchan has been associated with the show from the very beginning. He has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan has started preparing for season 14 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan Official Blog/ srbachchan.tumblr.com)

Bachchan also shared on his blog that he has started preparing for the show with mock rehearsals. He wrote, “Mock rehearsals are such a must.. all the detailing of the work the changes the understanding of the job at hand and then its execution.. all a jumble just yet and the doers say its fine we shall manage and do it well… I have nothing but praise for their confidence… and I do hope it all falls into place… o dear… life is a challenge each day…”

Season 14 of Kaun Banega Crorepati will soon air on Sony TV, and it was announced recently that the prize money has been increased to Rs 7.5 crore to mark the 75th year of Indian independence. Bachchan is also awaiting the release of his upcoming film Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He then has Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and The Intern’s Hindi remake lined up.