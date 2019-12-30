Amitabh Bachchan on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke award: Feeling proud

Amitabh Bachchan has responded to the Dadasaheb Phalke honour on his blog. (Express photo by APH Images) Amitabh Bachchan has responded to the Dadasaheb Phalke honour on his blog. (Express photo by APH Images)

Amitabh Bachchan was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke award at the recent National Film Awards ceremony. The Bollywood megastar has now responded to the honour on his blog.

The Dadasaheb Phalke award is the highest award in Indian cinema. Some other recent awardees include Vinod Khanna, Kasinathuni Viswanath, Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Gulzar, Pran and others.

Amitabh was awarded by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan on December 29.

Amitabh wrote, “There are times in the life of us all when we assimilate without any assimilation of the times past and gone by …. when the years strike back at you and you wonder whether are you really the eldest in the gathering then a sudden temperament invades the being and there is a silent thought that wishes for us all to do for them that have none …. these pictures say it all…”

“.. I am in pride for the recognition .. I am in pride for the recognition of my profession .. I am in pride of my Country and my Film Industry…” Big B added.

While receiving the award, Amitabh thanked the government, Information & Broadcasting ministry and the jury members of the National Film Awards.

“When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years? There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work. I just wanted some clarification on this,” Amitabh Bachchan said at the event.

