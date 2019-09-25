Amitabh Bachchan on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Deeply grateful and most humbled

Amitabh Bachchan is humbled with all the love showered on him ever since Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar made the announcement that the Bollywood megastar will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The 76-year-old actor took to his social media accounts to express his feelings. “There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude ..,” tweeted Bachchan.

Further, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his official blog, “..what really resides in the mind shall never ever be known .. and may it never.. gratitude and the express of immense humbleness bear supreme today ..and love ..”

T 3298 – There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..

I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude .. कृतज्ञ हूँ मैं , परिपूर्ण , आभार और धन्यवाद … मैं केवल एक विनयपूर्ण , विनम्र अमिताभ बच्चन हूँ pic.twitter.com/ESfV7ms6fZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 24, 2019

On Tuesday, many celebrities including Lata Mangeshkar, Rajinikanth, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor among others congratulated the veteran actor.

Rajinikanth tweeted, “Congratulations dear @SrBachchanji!!! You richly deserve this commendable honour!!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward”

Taapsee Pannu, who shared screen space with the actor in Badla and Pink, told indianexpress.com, “I am not at all surprised. He is truly deserving of all honours possible concerning Indian cinema.”

नमस्कार अमितजी .आपको दादासाहेब फालके पुरस्कार घोषित हुआ ये सुनके मुझे बहुत ख़ुशी हुई.मैं आपको बहुत बधाई देती हु.भारतीय चित्रपट सृष्टि के जनक के नाम का पुरस्कार भारतीय सिनेमा के महानायक को मिलना ये अपने आप में एक ऐतिहासिक घटना है.@SrBachchan — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 24, 2019

As a Dadasaheb Phalke Award Jury Member, I am pleased to congratulate Shri. Amitabh Bachchanji on his getting this Prestigious Award — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 24, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan is the 50th recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Last year, late actor Vinod Khanna was posthumously honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This award is considered as the highest honour in Indian cinema and is presented annually by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It is given for a personality’s “outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema”.

In the past, Dadasaheb Phalke Award has been given to personalities like music director Naushad, filmmaker Satyajit Ray, filmmaker Raj Kapoor, singer Lata Mangeshkar, actor Dilip Kumar, actor Dev Anand, filmmaker Yash Chopra, writer Gulzar, actor Shashi Kapoor and actor Manoj Kumar among others.